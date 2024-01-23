PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Japan shares hit 34-yr highs, yen steady ahead of BOJ decision
The yen languished at 148.12 per dollar, having slid 5% this year
Yen bides time with BOJ in focus, dollar steady
The yen was last fetching 148.13 per dollar
Oil slips as economic concerns eclipse geopolitical tensions
Brent crude futures fell 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $79.92 a barrel
Gold holds steady as cenbanks' policy verdicts loom
Spot gold edged 0.1% lower to $2,019.89 per ounce
US Stocks: S&P 500 ends with record high for 2nd session in row
Traders' bets for March rate cut drop below 50%
Bitcoin falls to $40,000, lowest level since bitcoin ETF launch
The world's largest cryptocurrency was last down 3.98% at $39,938.00
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon