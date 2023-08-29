PHOTO
Bonds rally, stocks drift as China boost fades
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4% as did Japan's Nikkei
Oil steady as supply concerns offset worries over demand
Brent crude was 2 cents lower at $84.40 a barrel
Dollar soft as markets brace for data fest; yen under pressure
The dollar index, which measures U.S. currency against six key rivals, eased 0.077% at 103.85
US Stocks: Wall Street ends higher as investors await US inflation, jobs data
All three major stock indexes rose as investors digested last Friday's comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell
Gold gains support from a dip in US dollar, bond yields
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,921.69 per ounce
FTX's Bankman-Fried appeals judge's decision to jail him pending trial
U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan had on Aug. 11 revoked bail for the 31-year-old former billionaire
