Bonds rally, stocks drift as China boost fades

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4% as did Japan's Nikkei

Oil steady as supply concerns offset worries over demand

Brent crude was 2 cents lower at $84.40 a barrel

Dollar soft as markets brace for data fest; yen under pressure

The dollar index, which measures U.S. currency against six key rivals, eased 0.077% at 103.85

US Stocks: Wall Street ends higher as investors await US inflation, jobs data

All three major stock indexes rose as investors digested last Friday's comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell

Gold gains support from a dip in US dollar, bond yields

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,921.69 per ounce

FTX's Bankman-Fried appeals judge's decision to jail him pending trial

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan had on Aug. 11 revoked bail for the 31-year-old former billionaire

