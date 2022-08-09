Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asia stocks wobble as focus turns to U.S. inflation data, Fed outlook

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2%

Gold holds steady on lower yields, with focus on U.S. inflation data

Spot gold were flat at $1,786.86 per ounce

Dollar loiters off highs as traders eye CPI

Sterling held at $1.2081 and the euro was stuck just above parity at $1.0189

Oil retreats on chance of Iran supply boost

Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.3%, to $96.38 a barrel

