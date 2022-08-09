PHOTO
Asia stocks wobble as focus turns to U.S. inflation data, Fed outlook
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2%
Gold holds steady on lower yields, with focus on U.S. inflation data
Spot gold were flat at $1,786.86 per ounce
Dollar loiters off highs as traders eye CPI
Sterling held at $1.2081 and the euro was stuck just above parity at $1.0189
Oil retreats on chance of Iran supply boost
Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.3%, to $96.38 a barrel
