Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia stocks rise as relief rally builds after UK U-turn

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.43%

Dollar tests 32-year peak to yen; Aussie, kiwi rise on rate bets

The dollar-yen pair has strengthened 3% since October 5

Oil steady as recession woes counter positive Chinese signals

Brent crude futures were down 1 cents, or 0.01%, to $91.62 a barrel

Gold steady as tepid U.S. dollar counters rate-hike woes

Spot gold held its ground at $1,651.75 per ounce

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon