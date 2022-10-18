PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Asia stocks rise as relief rally builds after UK U-turn
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.43%
Dollar tests 32-year peak to yen; Aussie, kiwi rise on rate bets
The dollar-yen pair has strengthened 3% since October 5
Oil steady as recession woes counter positive Chinese signals
Brent crude futures were down 1 cents, or 0.01%, to $91.62 a barrel
Gold steady as tepid U.S. dollar counters rate-hike woes
Spot gold held its ground at $1,651.75 per ounce
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon