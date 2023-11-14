Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia stocks rise ahead of US inflation data; yen stumbles

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.49% higher

Gold flat as investors gear up for US inflation report

Spot gold held its ground at $1,948.09 per ounce

Yen's slide to multi-decade lows keeps markets on intervention alert

The Japanese currency similarly slumped to a 15-year low of 162.38 per euro in early Asia trade

Oil prices edge up after OPEC says market fundamentals are strong

Brent crude futures rose 33 cents, or 0.4%, to $82.85 a barrel

US Stocks: S&P 500 takes a pause ahead of U.S inflation data

Boeing up on report China plans to end 737 deal freeze

Soybeans dip after Chinese demand helps push prices to 11-week high

Corn and wheat futures also fell

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon