Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia shares rally after China pledges economic support steps

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 1.2% higher

Euro staggers as traders wary of hawkish ECB; dollar gains

The euro was shaky at $1.1063, up just 0.02% having slumped to a two-week low of $1.1059 earlier in the session

Gold struggles for direction as traders await Fed decision

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,958.20 per ounce

Oil prices rise on tighter supply, China hopes

China to step up policy adjustments amid tortuous recovery

US Stocks: Dow leads Wall Street higher as investors eye beyond tech

Dow up 0.52%, S&P 500 up 0.40%, Nasdaq up 0.19%

Binance, CEO plan to seek dismissal of CFTC complaint

Binance is due to submit its response to the CFTC complaint on July 27

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon