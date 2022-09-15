France’s energy giant TotalEnergies said on Thursday it has completed the sale of its 18% interest in the onshore Sarsang oil field in the Kurdistan region of Iraq for $155 million.

The stake was sold to ShaMaran Petroleum (SNM.V), a company listed in Canada and Sweden, which is focused on oil exploration and development in Kurdistan, TotalEnergies said in a statement.

The Sarsang field, discovered in 2011, is operated by HKN (62%), with KRG owning a 20% interest. TotalEnergies' share of production was around 3,500 barrels per day in 2021, it added.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

(brinda.darasha@lseg.com)