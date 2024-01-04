Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian stocks waver as traders ponder rate cut bets

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.26%

Gold steady as traders await jobs data for Fed cues

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,042.35 per ounce

Dollar rebounds as traders rethink Fed rate cut expectations

The greenback was on the front foot in early deals in Asia

Oil prices rise on Middle East supply worries

Brent crude rose 33 cents, or 0.42%, to $78.58 a barrel

US Stocks: Wall St notches second lower finish as 2024 starts with profit-taking

S&P starts year with first two-day dip since 2015

Bitcoin falls 5.1% to $42,689

The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is down 7%

