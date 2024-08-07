The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices witnessed a bullish trend on Wednesday, with market capitalization ending the session at EGP 1.954 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index gained 1.48%, ending the session at 28,628.19 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, went up by 1.38%, closing the session at 2,735.31 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) added 2.39% to close the session at 6,507.9 points, while the EGX100 EWI grew by 2.10% at 9,331.3 points.

Today’s trading saw 977.814 million shares exchanged over 108,744 transactions, garnering a turnover of EGP 3.976 billion.

Retail investors controlled 73.34% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors seized 26.65% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 88.67% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 4.89% and 6.44%, respectively.

Egyptian investors were net purchasers with EGP 167.363 million. Arab and foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 26.513 million and EGP 140.849 million, respectively.

