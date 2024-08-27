The main All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) fell by 0.64% on Tuesday and closed the trading session at 12,182.20 points.

TASI's trading value reached SAR 8.42 billion through the exchange of 322.34 million shares.

Red Sea International Company advanced the risers with 7.53%, while Al Baha Investment and Development Company headed the decliners with 7.69%.

Tourism Enterprise Company was the most active stock with 22.54 million shares exchanged, whereas Alinma Bank recorded the highest turnover valued at SAR 523.21 million.

Likewise, the Nomu-Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) went down by 0.16% to 26,391.09 points.

Qomel Company topped the gainers with 12%, while Al Razi Medical Company led the fallers with 8.94%.

