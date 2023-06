All the targets under the state's initial public offering (IPO) program have been achieved, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Elsaid told Amr Adeeb’s El Hakaya June 24th.

Moreover, she referred to the completion of a number of transactions under the program.

These transactions will be announced after the Eid Al-Adha holiday, the minister said.

