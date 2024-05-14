Riyadh – Almunajem Foods Company registered a 39.19% leap in net profit to SAR 114 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, compared to SAR 81.90 million in Q1-23.

Revenues edged up by 0.09% to SAR 902.90 million as of 31 March 2024 from SAR 902 million in the year-ago period, according to the initial financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) grew to SAR 1.90 in the first three months (3M) of 2024 from SAR 1.36 a year earlier.

On a quarterly basis, the net profits in Q1-24 rose by 39.70% from SAR 81.60 million in Q4-23, while the revenues increased by 8.88% from SAR 829.20 million.

