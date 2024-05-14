Riyadh: flynas announced in a press release issued today the operational results for Q1 of 2024, compared to the same period last year, and said it continues to deliver on its ambitious growth strategy and expand its fleet size to accommodate strong passenger demand.



In Q1 2024, flynas welcomed 3.7 million passengers on board its flights, marking an increase of 51% over Q1 2023.



flynas hit a record 43% increase in overall seat capacity in Q1 2024 over the same period in 2023, driven by domestic and international routes which were up 45% and 40% respectively.



flynas Managing Director and CEO Bander Almohanna said: “The strong start to the year underscores the effectiveness of our ambitious growth strategy. By tapping into the Kingdom’s economic growth and responding to increased passenger demand, we have successfully expanded our customer base. Our progress is driven by leveraging exceptional talent, expanding our fleet, launching new destinations, introducing new products and enhancing our loyalty program.



“Looking ahead, we will continue building on our growth plans, through which we aim to connect the world with the Kingdom and support the development of the tourism and aviation sectors. We plan to capitalize on their growth potential by aligning with the National Civil Aviation Strategy and the Pilgrim Experience Program.”



According to the release, flynas plays a key role in carrying out the Kingdom’s National Civil Aviation Strategy, which aims to connect Saudi Arabia with 250 international destinations, accommodate 330 million passengers, and host 100 million tourists annually by 2030.



During 2023, flynas launched 39 new routes to 18 destinations in 10 new countries, and inaugurated its fourth operations base at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah.



flynas operates more than 1,500 weekly flights to more than 70 domestic and international destinations.



It received the Skytrax International Award as the 4th “Best LCC worldwide” and the “Best Low-cost Airline in the Middle East” in 2023 for the sixth time in a row. It won the “Best Low-cost Airline Award” in the Middle East from the World Travel Awards in 2024 for the tenth year in a row.