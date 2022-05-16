Riyadh – The interim financials of Taiba Investments Company have recorded net profits after Zakat and tax of SAR 20.35 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, against net losses of SAR 1.91 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

The company's revenues hiked by 53.41% to SAR 52.62 million in Q1-22, compared to SAR 34.3 million in the year-ago period, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 0.13 in the first three months (3M) of 2022, versus losses per share of SAR 0.01 in the same period of 2021.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, the company incurred net losses after Zakat and tax of SAR 117.29 million, against net profits of SAR 98.77 million in 2020.

