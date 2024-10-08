The main All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) went up by 0.95% on Tuesday and ended the trading session at 12,027.17 points.

TASI's trading value reached SAR 8.22 billion after 969.40 million shares were exchanged during the session.

Al Majed Oud Company topped the risers with 29.95%, while Saudi Fisheries Company led the decliners with 4.19%.

Arabian Mills for Food Products Company recorded the highest turnover of SAR 943.11 million, whereas Tourism Enterprise Company was the most active stock with 297.96 million shares.

On the other hand, the Nomu-Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) fell by 0.43% to 24,543.35 points.

Al Mohafaza Company for Education advanced the gainers with 12.11%, while Leaf Global Environmental Services Company topped the fallers with 11.87%.

