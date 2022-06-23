Riyadh – The Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) has announced the listing and offering of Retal Urban Development Company on the Main Market on Thursday, 23 June 2022.

The stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

It is noteworthy to mention that on 5 June, the company set the final price for its initial public offering (IPO) at SAR 120 per share to list 12 million shares, representing 30% of its share capital.

