Dubai – Taaleem Holdings logged net profits valued at AED 199.80 million during the first nine months (9M) of fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, an annual jump of 34.90% from AED 148.09 million.

The DFM-listed firm generated 30.30% higher revenues at AED 709.21 million in 9M-22/23, compared to AED 544.10 million in 9M-21/22, according to the interim consolidated income statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at AED 0.22 during the nine-month period that ended on 31 May 2023, up year-on-year (YoY) from AED 0.20.

Q3-22/23 Financial Results

During the third quarter (Q3) of FY22/23, the company’s net profits amounted to AED 80.29 million, an annual growth from AED 48.11 million.

Revenues climbed to AED 240.65 million in Q3-22/23 from AED 184.15 million in Q3-21/22, while the EPS rose to AED 0.08 from AED 0.06.

lan Williamson, CEO of Taaleem, commented: "I am thrilled to announce Taaleem’s impressive financial results for the nine-month period ending on 31 May 2023, with revenue growth of 30.30% YoY and [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation] EBITDA increasing 25.60% YoY compared to the previous year.”

“With a record-breaking student count of 28,563 for the 22/23 academic year, we have demonstrated the quality of our offering through our ability to attract and retain top talent and deliver exceptional education,” Williamson said.

The CEO added: “We also remain fully on track with our five-Year Strategy with the construction of the recently announced DBS Jumeira, a new 1,900 students capacity Dubai-based school, that is due to open in September 2024.”

In the first three-month period that ended on 30 November 2022, Taaleem posted a 14.10% YoY surge in net profit to AED 50.85 million from AED 44.56 million.

