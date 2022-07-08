Cairo – Taaleem Management Services has logged consolidated net profits after tax of EGP 277.17 million in the first nine months (9M) of fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, higher than EGP 228.39 million in the year-ago period.

The operating revenues surged to EGP 597.07 million in 9M-21/22, compared to EGP 584.55 million during the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse disclosure.

During the nine-month period that ended on 31 May 2022, the earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 0.37, versus EGP 0.55 during the same period in 2021.

In the third quarter (Q3) of FY21/22, the company’s profits soared to EGP 137.69 million from EGP 98.78 million in Q3-20/21.

As for the standalone income statements, Taaleem registered EGP 57.79 million in net profit after tax during the September 2021-May 2022 period, up from EGP 10.66 million in the corresponding period in the previous year.

EPS went up to EGP 0.07 in 9M-21/22, compared to EGP 0.003 in 9M-20/21.

In Q3-21/22, Taaleem turned profitable at EGP 18.01 million, against net standalone losses of EGP 27.52 million in Q3-20/21.

In the FY20/21 period that ended on 31 August 2021, the listed firm posted consolidated net profits worth EGP 185.30 million, an annual hike of 28.70% from EGP 144 million.

