Sure Global Tech Company awarded a computer operation and maintenance project to the Shura Council at a value of SAR 60.09 million on 14 January 2024.

The agreement cover the employment infrastructure of the council as well as its operation and maintenance works, according to a bourse filing.

It also includes the tech services required for operating IT systems and enhancing the devices.

In November 2023, the listed company rolled out an agreement with the Saudi Ministry of Investment an estimated value of SAR 100 million.

During the first half (H1) of 2023, Sure Global Tech recorded net profits after Zakat and tax valued at SAR 15.91 million, an annual rise of 20.74% from SAR 13.18 million.

Revenues plummeted by 26.48% to SAR 82.67 million in H1-23 from SAR 112.45 million in H1-22, while the earnings per share (EPS) went up to SAR 3.10 from SAR 2.57.

