ArabFinance: Suez Canal Bank (CANA) has raised its stake in Sharm Dreams Company for Tourism Investment (SDTI) to 9.249% from 8.867%, according to a bourse filing.

This came after the bank purchased 202,548 shares in Sharm Dreams in at a value of EGP 1.77 million, equivalent to an average price of EGP 8.768 per share.

Suez Canal Bank is an Egypt-based company engaged in providing corporate, retail, and investment banking products and services.

Sharm Dreams is an Egypt-based public shareholding company that operates in the tourism and entertainment industry.

