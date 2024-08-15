Stock markets mostly rose Thursday, as easing US consumer inflation buoyed hopes that the Federal Reserve could announce a big interest-rate cut next month, weighing on the dollar.

Traders reacted also to better-than-expected growth data out of Japan and a slight slowdown to output in Britain.

London's FTSE 100 stocks index inched higher, approaching the half-way stage, while Paris dipped and Frankfurt also rose.

Asia's main indices rallied after a similar showing by Wall Street on Wednesday.

"Gains... followed (US) inflation figures which were a smidge lower than anticipated, solidifying expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its next opportunity in mid-September," noted Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell trading group.

The consumer price index rose 2.9 percent last month from a year ago -- its smallest 12-month increase since March 2021.

Following Wednesday's data, traders were betting that the Fed could cut by as much as 50 basis points at its next monetary policy meeting in September.

"The current buzz isn't about whether the Fed will trim rates... but how deep they'll dig into the cuts," analyst Stephen Innes said in his Dark Side Of The Boom newsletter.

Markets were also digesting positive growth figures from Japan -- with the world's fourth-largest economy reporting a better-than-expected GDP rise of 0.8 percent for the second quarter.

Data out of China showed the country's industrial production slowing and unemployment rising in July.

Consumer spending marginally beat analyst expectations.

In Britain, the Bank of England is expected to cut interest rates further after the nation's economic output slowed slightly in the second quarter, official figures showed Thursday.

