Food Tech Valley, a UAE-government-led initiative aimed at building a sustainable food ecosystem, has announced a significant milestone in its expansion plans by signing a 27-year agreement with Spinneys, the leading premium supermarket chain.

As per the deal, Spinneys will develop a 500,000 sq ft processing facility within Food Tech Valley.

The partnership aims to foster innovation in food processing, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to strengthening food security and sustainability, and aligns with Dubai's vision of becoming a global leader in sustainable and advanced food technologies, said Food Tech Valley in a statement.

This partnership with Spinneys underscores the role of Food Tech Valley in facilitating pioneering projects, while providing an ideal platform for industry leaders like Spinneys to innovate and scale their operations, it added.

The agreement was signed between Rashed Mohammad, Chief Real-Estate Officer of Wasl, and Sunil Kumar, CEO of Spinneys.

Welcome Spinneys' move, Mohammad said: "We look forward to working closely with them on their ambitious journey to provide UAE consumers with sustainably grown, high-quality food supplies. The addition of the Spinneys facility further strengthens our commitment to transforming the food sector and positioning Dubai as a hub for food innovation, sustainability, and security."

"We look forward to supporting the UAE’s food security with partners who share the same commitment to growing in sustainable, future-focused ways," he stated.

Kumar said as a homegrown brand, Spinneys remains committed to the well-being of its customers, communities and the UAE ecosystem.

"Spinneys has always championed local farmers and food producers, hence our partnership with Food Tech Valley assumes greater importance. We are incredibly proud to be part of the visionary Food Tech Valley project, which is bringing world-leading innovation to Dubai's food sector. This partnership marks a significant step in our ambitious growth plans, enabling us to better serve our customers with cutting-edge food processing capabilities,' he stated.

With over 90 percent of food in the UAE being imported and a projected 50 percent increase in demand for food by 2030, Food Tech Valley will play an integral role in developing a more sustainable and self-sufficient food ecosystem, said Mohammed.

This is aligned with the UAE government's ambition to make the nation one of the world’s leaders in the Global Food Security Index by 2051, he added.

According to him, Food Tech Valley will act as a catalyst for transforming the UAE into a global hub for tech-based food and agricultural solutions.

In line with the UAE Food Security National Strategy 2051, Food Tech Valley is based on connectivity, innovation, and the facilitation of business growth in food tech.

It will incorporate production zones, warehousing, logistics and cold-storage facilities, an innovation and R&D centre, an academy, a business park, a marketplace, a visitor centre, and residential areas, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

