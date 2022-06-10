Riyadh – The shareholders of Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corporation (SPIMACO) have agreed to distribute a cash dividend of SAR 0.60 per share for 2021.

The Saudi listed firm will disburse a total of SAR 72 million, representing 6% of the capital, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

The distribution date will be 27 June this year. Meanwhile, the shareholders granted their approval for the 2021 dividends during the ordinary general meeting (OGM) that was held on Wednesday, 8 June.

Last March, the company’s board proposed the cash dividends distribution for 120 million eligible shares.

In 2021, SPIMACO logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 18.10 million, down 83.47% from SAR 109.54 million a year earlier.

