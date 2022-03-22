Riyadh – Theeb Rent a Car Company announced the distribution of SAR 0.54 per share as a cash dividend for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021.

The company will disburse a total amount worth SAR 23.22 million, representing 5.4% of the capital, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

Theeb Rent a Car noted that 43 million shares are eligible for Q4-21 dividends.

The eligibility and distribution dates will be on 10 and 20 April, respectively.

In 2021, the listed firm generated net profits after Zakat and tax of SAR 125.72 million, higher than SAR 63.24 million in the prior year.

