Saudi Global Ports, a joint venture between the Public Investment Fund and Singapore’s PSA International, is planning an initial public offering on the Saudi stock exchange, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.



The port operator is part of the PIF’s consideration for an IPO later in 2024 or early next year, the report said.



Singapore government-owned Temasek Holdings owns PSA.



The size and timing of the IPO are yet to be finalised, the news agency said.



Established in 2012, Saudi Global Ports operates container terminals in King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam and oversees Riyadh Dry Port, according to its website.



In October 2023, Bloomberg reported that the PIF was exploring an IPO of Nupco, the kingdom’s largest medical procurement firm.



(Editing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com)