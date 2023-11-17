RIYADH — Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA) called upon relevant and interested persons participating in the capital market to share their feedback on the Exclusion of Companies Listed in the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) from the meaning of the phrase (Non-Saudi) in accordance with the Law of Real Estate Ownership and Investment by Non-Saudis for a period of 15 days ending on Jamad Al-Awwal 15, 1445, corresponding to Nov. 29, 2023.



According to CMA, the regulations provide foreign investors the opportunity to own shares of Saudi listed companies that have investment properties in the cities of Makkah and Madinah, through certain criteria and specific ownership percentages, which would contribute to organizing and facilitating the ownership of foreign investors in these companies.



This will positively reflect on the stimulation of investment, raise the attractiveness of the Saudi capital market, enhance the attractiveness of the Saudi capital market, and boost its competitiveness regionally and internationally, the authority said in a statement. This will also support the local economy by attracting foreign capital to the Saudi capital market, in addition to enhancing the level of regulation of real estate sector activities in the Kingdom, in line with the great development witnessed in this sector.



The main elements of the regulations include enabling Saudi listed companies to acquire the right of ownership, easement, or benefit in real estate designated for their headquarters in Makkah and Madinah, or the headquarters of their branches, provided that the entire property is used for that purpose.



This will also allow foreign investors to invest in shares of listed companies that have real estate investments in Makkah and Madinah in properties provided that the ownership of foreign strategic investors, whether individuals or groups, does not exceed 30 percent of the listed company's shares, company's convertible debt instruments, or both with this company.



Furthermore, CMA determined the ownership of natural and legal persons, who do not hold Saudi nationality, shall not exceed 49 percent of the listed company’s shares or the company’s convertible debt instruments.



CMA stressed the need for foreign investors and listed companies to adhere to the relevant rules, regulations, and instructions, especially the law of non-Saudis owning and investing in real estate, whether when listed companies carry out their activities or when they are liquidated.



The authority emphasized that the comments of relevant and interested persons shall be taken into full consideration for the purpose of finalizing the draft. Comments can be made through the Unified Electronic Platform for Consulting the Public and Government Entities (Public Consultation Platform Istitlaa), affiliated with the National Competitiveness Center (NCC) through the following link: (istitlaa.ncc.gov.sa )

