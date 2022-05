Riyadh - The Capital Market Authority (CMA) has approved the request of Amana Cooperative Insurance Company and Arabia Insurance Cooperative Company to raise their capital via a rights issue.

Amana seeks to increase its capital by way of the rights issue worth SAR 300 million, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

Meanwhile, Arabia Insurance will increase its capital by SAR 265 million.

