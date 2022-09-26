Riyadh – Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Company submitted a 65% capital cut request to the Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA), according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

On 6 September, the insurer’s board recommended reducing the company's capital to SAR 140 million from SAR 400 million by cancelling 26 million shares.

The capital decrease proposal aims to offset 100% of the firm’s SAR 259.28 million accumulated losses that were registered as of 30 June 2022.

Al Sagr Cooperative noted it will announce any future updates in this regard.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).