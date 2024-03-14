Riyadh – Yanbu Cement Company registered a 44.33% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit to SAR 119.92 million in 2023 from SAR 215.41 million.

Revenues tumbled 20.45% YoY to SAR 780.55 million last year from SAR 981.17 million, according to the annual financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 0.76 in 2023, down from SAR 1.37 in 2022.

Yanbu Cement Company logged net profits worth SAR 101.83 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, a 34.82% YoY plunge from SAR 156.24 million.

