Riyadh: WSM Digitalization and Transformation Company intends to float 390,000 ordinary shares, representing 20% of its total shares, on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

KASB Capital Company is acting as the financial advisor and lead manager for the potential transaction, according to a bourse filing.

The offering period will take place from 25 January to 1 February 2024, while the price of the final offering will be announced following the book-building period.

Tadawul greenlighted WSM’s request to trade on Nomu in January 2023, while the Capital Market Authority (CMA) granted its approval on 25 September this year.

