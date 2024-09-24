The main All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) ended Tuesday’s trading session higher by 1.14% at 12,268.42 points.

The trading value amounted to SAR 7.47 billion through the exchange of 417.97 million shares.

Red Sea International Company led the gainers with 9.95%, while Maharah Human Resources Company headed the decliners with 5.37%.

The Saudi National Bank (SNB) recorded the highest turnover of SAR 396.99 million, whereas Al Baha Investment and Development Company was the most active stock with 121.32 million shares.

On the other hand, the Nomu-Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) went down by 0.24% to 25,684.37 points.

Mayar Holding Company advanced the gainers with 9.71%, while Alqemam for Computer Systems Company led the fallers with 5.96%.

