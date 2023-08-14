Riyadh – Taiba Investments Company logged net profits after Zakat and tax valued at SAR 89.63 million in the first half (H1) of 2023, an annual surge of 63.44% from SAR 54.84 million.

In the six-month period that ended on 30 June 2023, the revenues soared by 81.01% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 242.07 million from SAR 133.73 million, according to the interim financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to SAR 0.56 in H1-23, compared to SAR 0.34 in H1-22.

Income Statements for Q2-23

The firm posted 20.09% YoY lower net profits after Zakat and tax at SAR 27.56 million in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, versus SAR 34.49 million.

Revenues totalled SAR 131.18 million in April-June 2023, marking a 61.61% hike from SAR 81.17 million a year earlier.

On a quarterly basis, the Q2-23 net profits plummeted by 55.59% from SAR 62.06 million in Q1-23, while the revenues jumped by 18.22% from SAR 110.96 million.

