The main All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) ended Tuesday’s trading session higher by 0.22% at 12,253.54 points.

TASI's trading value amounted to SAR 6.43 billion after 705.65 million shares were exchanged during the session.

Salama Cooperative Insurance Company headed the decliners with 3.55%.

Al Rajhi Bank recorded the highest turnover of SAR 301.39 million,

Al Baha Investment and Development Company, which was the most active stock with 319.57 million shares, topped the risers with 9.09%.

On the other hand, the Nomu-Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) fell by 0.53% to 25,309.05 points.

Al Mohafaza Company for Education advanced the gainers with 11.16%, while Osool and Bakheet Investment Company topped the fallers with 7.21%.

