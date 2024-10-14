The main All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) retreated by 0.91% and closed Monday’s trading session at 11,959.67 points.

The trading value hit SAR 7.30 billion after 437.40 million shares were exchanged during the session.

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Company, which topped the risers with 9.95%, posted the highest turnover of SAR 533.26 million.

Al Baha Investment and Development Company headed the decliners with 7.89%.

Tourism Enterprise Company was the most active stock with 83.46 million shares.

On the other hand, the Nomu-Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) went up by 1.28% to 25,444.92 points.

Shatirah House Restaurant Company advanced the gainers with 29.97%, while Mohammed Hadi Al Rasheed and Partners Company dominated the fallers with 10%.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).