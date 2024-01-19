Riyadh: The Saudi Tadawul published its annual statistical report for 2023, revealing that the main Saudi Stock Market (TASI) closed at its highest level on December 31, 2023, at 11,967.39 points.



This represents a yearly growth of 14.21%, an increase of 1,488.93 points compared to the previous year's 10,478.46 points.

The trading value surpassed SAR1,333.12 billion through 94.02 million transactions, with 83.03 billion shares being traded. The market value of the issued shares reached SAR11,259.32 billion by the end of 2023.



The report also disclosed that the total number of male and female individual investors whose certificates were deposited by the end of Q4 2023 was 6,146,230, while the number of institutional investors was 13,661. Additionally, the total number of open investment portfolios for individuals amounted to 11,043,494 wallets, and 49,031 wallets for institutions.



Meanwhile, the Saudi Parallel Stock Index (NOMU) closed the year 2023 at 24,528.98 points and reached its highest point on June 18, 2023, at 28,988.06 points. The total value of shares traded was SAR8.07 billion, with about 678,670 completed transactions. The market value of the issued shares stood at SAR48.30 billion, and the total number of shares traded was 638.23 million.