The main All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) went down by 0.37% on Monday and ended the trading session at 12,226.10 points.

TASI's trading value amounted to SAR 8.74 billion through the exchange of 1.06 billion shares.

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Company headed the decliners with 5.82%.

Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) recorded the highest turnover of SAR 438.84 million,

Al Baha Investment and Development Company, which was the most active stock with 502.23 million shares, topped the risers with 10%.

The Nomu-Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) also ended the session lower by 0.65% at 25,442.94 points.

Natural Gas Distribution Company for Education advanced the gainers with 9.71%, while Alqemam for Computer Systems Company led the fallers with 9.52%.

