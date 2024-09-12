The main All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) ended Thursday’s trading session in the green zone after rising by 0.65% to 11,842.55 points.

The trading value reached SAR 6.49 billion through the exchange of 631.85 million shares.

Rasan Information Technology Company advanced the gainers with 6.90%.

Al Baha Investment and Development Company, which headed the decliners with 5.26%, was the most active stock with 362.98 million shares exchanged.

Arabian Centres Company (Cenomi Centers) posted the highest turnover of SAR 893.06 million.

Likewise, the Nomu-Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) went up by 0.66% to 25,934.60 points.

ASG Plastic Factory Company topped the risers with 8.51%, while Arabian Food and Dairy Factories Company led the fallers with 3.61%.

