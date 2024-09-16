The main All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) retreated by 0.28% on Monday and ended the trading session at 11,867.37 points.

The trading value amounted to SAR 5.42 billion through the exchange of 538.99 million shares.

Al Baha Investment and Development Company, which advanced the gainers with 5.88%, was the most active stock with 330.03 million shares exchanged.

The Saudi National Bank (SNB) recorded the highest turnover of SAR 258.73 million.

Meanwhile, Saudi Fisheries Company led the fallers with 5.33%.

Likewise, the Nomu-Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) fell by 0.14% to 25,733.93 points.

Al Modawat Specialized Medical Company topped the risers with 11.15%, while Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Company led the decliners with 4.62%.

