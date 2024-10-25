Riyadh: The Saudi Stock Exchange main index ended trading lower today, losing 15.71 points to close at 11886.06 points.



The total value of trading reported was SAR4.3 billion.



The Saudi Parallel Market Index (NOMU) ended the day by gaining 438.38 points to close at 26818.29 points, valued at SAR63 million.



The total number of shares traded was 6 million.