Riyadh – Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) achieved a net profit after Zakat and tax of SAR 551.50 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, up by 4.49% from SAR 527.80 million in the same period of 2022.

The earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 6.89 in 9M-23, compared to SAR 6.60 in 9M-22, according to the preliminary financial statements.

The group also recorded an 8.08% growth in revenue to SAR 2.91 billion in January-September 2023 from SAR 2.69 billion in the same period of 2022.

Financial Results for Q3

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, the listed firm reported a net profit after Zakat and tax of SAR 249 million, a rise of 1.01% from SAR 246.50 million in Q3-22.

The revenues surged by 5.18% to SAR 1.05 billion in July-September 2023 when compared with SAR 1 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

On a quarterly basis, the net profit in Q3-23 increased by 37.11% from SAR 181.60 million in Q2-23, while the revenues rose by 8.19% from SAR 974.90 million.

During the first half (H1) of 2023, the group achieved a net profit of SAR 302.60 million and generated revenues of SAR 1.85 billion.

