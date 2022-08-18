Riyadh – Saudi Networkers Services Company (SNS) will start listing and trading its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on Wednesday, 17 August.

Tadawul noted that the stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively, according to a recent bourse disclosure.

Meanwhile, Saudi SNS will trade 1.50 million ordinary shares, representing 25% of its total shares, on Nomu under the symbol 9543.

