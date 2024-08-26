Riyadh – Saudi Manpower Solutions Company (SMASCO) announced cash dividends valued at SAR 48 million for the first half (H1) of 2024, according to a bourse disclosure.

SMASCO will distribute cash dividends to shareholders at a rate of 12% of the capital, equivalent to SAR 0.12 per share.

Eligibility and payment dates for the H1-24 cash dividends will be 29 August and 10 September 2024, respectively.

Last June, the company floated 120 million ordinary shares on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

In the first six months (6M) of 2024, SMASCO logged 4.51% lower net profits at SAR 74.10 million, compared to SAR 77.60 million in H1-23.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

