Riyadh: The board members of Saudi Automotive Services Company (SASCO) approved cash dividends worth SAR 17.50 million, representing 2.50% of the capital, for the first half (H1) of 2024.

The Saudi firm will distribute SAR 0.25 per share to 70 million eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure

Eligibility and payment dates for the H1-24 cash dividends will be 15 and 30 September 2024, respectively.

In the January-June 2024 period, SASCO recorded 2.47% lower net profits at SAR 22.86 million, compared to SAR 23.44 million in H1-23.

Revenues grew by 10.85% to SAR 4.93 billion in H1-24 from SAR 4.45 billion a year earlier, while the earnings per share (EPS) maintained its value at SAR 0.33.

