Riyadh – The interim financials of Saudi Research and Media Group reported a 22.95% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits after Zakat and tax to SAR 112.5 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022 from SAR 91.5 million.

The company generated revenues of SAR 786.3 million in Q1-22, up 31.75% from SAR 596.8 million in the year-ago period.

The earnings per share (EPS) settled at SAR 1.41 in the first three months (3M) of 2022, versus SAR 1.14 in the same period of 2021.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, the company's net profits after Zakat and tax hiked by 118.64% to SAR 537 million from SAR 245.6 million in 2020.

