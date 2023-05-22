Riyadh – Saudi Research and Media Group achieved net profits after Zakat and tax amounting to SAR 121 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, an annual rise of 7.55% from SAR 112.50 million.

Revenues climbed by 12.50% to SAR 884.60 million in Q1-23 from SAR 786.30 million in Q1-22, according to the interim financial results.

During the first three months (3M) of 2023, the earnings per share (EPS) went up to SAR 1.51 from SAR 1.41 in the year-ago period.

On a quarterly basis, the Q1-23 net profits remained unchanged in Q4-22, while the revenues fell by 12.72% from SAR 1.01 billion.

Last year, the Saudi firm witnessed 20.82% higher net profits after Zakat and tax at SAR 648.80 million, compared to SAR 537 million in 2021.

