Riyadh - The board of Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Company agreed to distribute exceptional interim cash dividends worth SAR 675 million for the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.

The Saudi firm will pay out a dividend of SAR 7.50 per share, representing 75% of the share nominal value, for 90 million eligible shares.

Meanwhile, the eligibility and distribution dates for the Q3-22 dividends will be on 20 November and 1 December, respectively.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2022, the Tadawul-listed company reported net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 882.54 million, an annual hike of 486.48% from SAR 150.48 million.

It is worth mentioning that Othaim Markets recently sold its equity in Abdullah Al Othaim Investment Company, in addition to a 105.66 million square metres land plot in Al Madinah for SAR 211.32 million.

