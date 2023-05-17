The net profit after Zakat and tax of Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Company hit SAR 120.01 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, an annual increase of 17.91% from SAR 101.78 million.

The firm posted revenues amounting to SAR 2.78 billion in Q1-23, up 12.96% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 2.46 billion, according to the interim income statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) went up to SAR 1.33 in Q1-23 from SAR 1.13 in Q1-22.

On a quarterly basis, the Q1-23 net profits shrank by 30.23% from SAR 172.02 million in Q4-22, while the revenues climbed by 11.61% from SAR 2.49 billion.

Last year, the Tadawul-listed company witnessed 259.57% higher net profits after Zakat and tax at SAR 1.07 billion, compared to SAR 300.12 million in 2021.

