European stock markets extended losses at the open on Friday at the end of a chaotic week in French politics following the far right's major gains in European Parliament elections.

The Paris CAC 40 fell 1.1 percent to 7,626.21 as investors fretted over French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to call snap legislative elections following his centrist party's defeat in the last weekend's European Union vote.

Traders also digested data showing French inflation accelerated to 2.3 percent in May, up from 2.2 percent in April.

Frankfurt's DAX shed 0.3 percent to 18,217.60 points while the London FTSE 100 dropped 0.1 at 8,155.61.