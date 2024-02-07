Riyadh – Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Company achieved SAR 487.51 million in net profit during 2023, marking a 54.83% year-on-year (YoY ) plunge from SAR 1.07 billion.

The revenues hit SAR 10.20 billion as of 31 December 2023, up 6.85% from SAR 9.54 billion in 2022, according to the interim income results.

Furthermore, the earnings per share (EPS) plummeted to SAR 0.54 in 2023 from SAR 1.20 a year earlier.

Income Statements for Q4-23

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023, the company recorded net profits valued at SAR 165.70 million, an annual drop of 2.98% from SAR 170.80 million.

Revenues grew by 2.86% to SAR 2.56 billion in Q4-23 from SAR 2.49 billion during the same period in 2022.

On a quarterly basis, the Q4-23 net profits enlarged by 165.63% from SAR 62.38 million in July-September 2023, while the revenues increased by 5.09% from SAR 2.43 billion.

