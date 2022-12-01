Riyadh – National Fertilizer Company has rebranded into MOBI Industry Company after it received the shareholders’ approval during the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on 10 November 2022.

The company noted that the new commercial registration was issued and all relevant regulatory requirements have been completed, according to a bourse filing.

It is worth noting to mention that MOBI Industry’s capital stands at SAR 50 million, according to the latest data on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

The company announced, last September, the financial results for the first half (H1) of 2022 where it showed a 22.37% annual decline in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 9.47 million from SAR 12.20 million.

The firm generated revenues worth SAR 97.75 million in January-June 2022, a growth of 12.49% from SAR 86.89 million in the same period a year earlier.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).